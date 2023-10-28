 Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

According to the police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials, led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Vaibhav Sonawane and his team, were investigating foreign nationals who had exceeded their visa durations in the Kondhwa police station area

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa | Unsplash

The Kondhwa police detained an Afghan national on Friday for overstaying in India beyond the expiration of his visa.

According to the police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials, led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Vaibhav Sonawane and his team, were investigating foreign nationals who had exceeded their visa durations in the Kondhwa police station area.

On October 27, the ATS team received a tip-off about an Afghan national residing in flat number 12, B-Wing, Sareen Miracle Society, Kausarbaug, Kondhwa. Acting on this information, the police team conducted a raid on the apartment and detained Mohammad Farid Mangal.

Read Also
Woman Molested At Pune Airport While Boarding Flight To Bengaluru
article-image

Further examination of Mangal's passport and other documents revealed that he had initially entered India on a student visa, which had expired one and a half years ago. Despite the expiration of his visa, he had been residing in Pune since then.

The accused was subsequently taken to the Foreign National Branch (Special Branch-2) at the Pune police commissioner's office for further investigation. Following this, he was handed over to the Kondhwa police. At present, Mangal remains in custody at the Kondhwa police station as investigations into his case continue.

Read Also
Pune: Knife-Wielding Robbers Target Metro Station Workers In Kasba Peth
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Thieves Behind Housebreak, Mobile Robberies Nabbed By Sinhagad Road Police

Pune: Thieves Behind Housebreak, Mobile Robberies Nabbed By Sinhagad Road Police

Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

WATCH VIDEO: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Pimpri

WATCH VIDEO: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Pimpri

Pune: Fraudster Impersonating Hospital Staff Swindles Septuagenarian Of ₹65,000 In Pashan

Pune: Fraudster Impersonating Hospital Staff Swindles Septuagenarian Of ₹65,000 In Pashan

Pune: Knife-Wielding Robbers Target Metro Station Workers In Kasba Peth

Pune: Knife-Wielding Robbers Target Metro Station Workers In Kasba Peth