Pune: Afghanistan National Detained in Kondhwa For Overstaying Visa

The Kondhwa police detained an Afghan national on Friday for overstaying in India beyond the expiration of his visa.

According to the police, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials, led by Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Vaibhav Sonawane and his team, were investigating foreign nationals who had exceeded their visa durations in the Kondhwa police station area.

On October 27, the ATS team received a tip-off about an Afghan national residing in flat number 12, B-Wing, Sareen Miracle Society, Kausarbaug, Kondhwa. Acting on this information, the police team conducted a raid on the apartment and detained Mohammad Farid Mangal.

Further examination of Mangal's passport and other documents revealed that he had initially entered India on a student visa, which had expired one and a half years ago. Despite the expiration of his visa, he had been residing in Pune since then.

The accused was subsequently taken to the Foreign National Branch (Special Branch-2) at the Pune police commissioner's office for further investigation. Following this, he was handed over to the Kondhwa police. At present, Mangal remains in custody at the Kondhwa police station as investigations into his case continue.