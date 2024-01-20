Pune: 938 Winners Revealed For PMAY Flats In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Ajit Pawar Pledges Slum-Free Cities |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring housing for all citizens and creating a city free of slums

Speaking at a lottery event in Chinchwad, Pawar announced the green light for the construction of 1.5 lakh flats through 1,538 projects.

The lottery announcement held in Chinchwad for the houses in Pimpri and Akurdi under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, attended by MP Shrirang Barane, MLA Anna Bansode, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shekhar Singh, and Additional Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap.

Speaking at the event, Pawar shared, "It has been decided to increase the grant to up to 1 lakh for the purchase of land under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Yojana in rural areas."

MHADA Act Amendment Bill

He expressed satisfaction, noting, "The joy seen on the faces of needy families after receiving a house is heartwarming." Pawar emphasised the significance of the MHADA Act Amendment Bill, now with the President's approval, foreseeing benefits for redeveloping risky buildings and completing stalled projects.

"The central government provides a subsidy of one and a half lakh rupees, and the state government provides a subsidy of one lakh rupees to ensure the houses under the scheme are of good quality," Pawar highlighted.

"About 11,287 applicants demonstrated their faith in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation by applying for the right house," Pawar said as he urged the corporation to promptly inform eligible beneficiaries about possession details post-draw, suggesting the possibility of establishing a housing complex for workers if space allows.

Pawar affirmed ongoing efforts to construct more housing projects in the city and applauded contributors to the initiative.

MP Barne praised the success of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, underscoring the need for quality housing projects. Municipal Commissioner Singh provided project specifics, unveiling the winners of 938 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Results are accessible on the municipal website and on beneficiaries' mobile phones.

Winners declared for a total of 938 flats

The winners were declared for a total of 938 flats under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana constructed by PCMC in Pimpri and Akurdi.The Pimpri project comprises 370 flats with a total cost of ₹47 crores, where the central share is ₹5.5 crores, and the state share is ₹3.7 crores. The Akurdi project, featuring 568 flats with a total cost of ₹70 crores, involves contributions from the municipal corporation (₹16.8 crores), the state government (₹5.6 crores), the central government (₹8.5 crores), and the rest from the beneficiaries.