MHADA Pune Lottery 2023: 5,863 Affordable Homes, Over 73,000 Applications - Here's All You Need To Know

More than 73,000 applications have been received for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA) Pune lottery in 2023, which offers 5,863 affordable homes ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1.11 crore, according to MHADA data.

The deadline for submitting applications was October 30, and the lottery results are scheduled to be announced on November 24.

The Pune board had launched the lottery on September 6, offering 5,863 affordable homes located in Pune, Solapur, Sangli, and Kolhapur.

Out of these 5,863 homes, 2,445 will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

A MHADA official mentioned, "As of October, we had received earnest money deposits (EMD) from over 51,000 homebuyers out of the total 73,000 applicants. This number is expected to have increased since the last date for EMD payment was October 31. The results will be announced on November 24."

Apartment size

In the lottery, apartment sizes range from 204 sqft to 1,087 sqft of carpet area. They come in various configurations, including 1 RK, 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK.

Apartment cost

The most expensive apartment, a 3 BHK unit in the Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Pimpri, is priced at ₹1.11 crore. The apartment boasts a carpet area of 882 sqft, as listed on MHADA's website. Conversely, the most affordable apartment, with a carpet area of around 312 sqft, is located in Kolhapur's Kagal and is priced at ₹5 lakh.

