 Pune: 60-Year-Old Woman, Her Daughter Forcefully Evict In-Laws From Koregaon Park House, Fined Rs 1 Lakh
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 60-Year-Old Woman And Daughter Forcefully Evict In-Laws From Koregaon Park House, Fined Rs 1 Lakh | Representational Image

A 60-year-old woman in Pune, along with her daughter, forcefully removed her in-laws from their residence in Koregaon Park. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the daughter-in-law. The court reprimanded her and instructed a payment of Rs. 100,000 within fifteen days and a monthly instalment of Rs. 25,000 on the fifth day of each month to the elderly mother-in-law. Additionally, a court order has been issued to allow the mother-in-law back into the house.

It is noteworthy that the granddaughter, who resides in the UK and earns an annual income of ₹50 lakhs at McKinsey, was part of the eviction. However, both the daughter-in-law and granddaughter expelled the applicant from the house without taking responsibility for maintenance.

article-image

The elderly, unwell mother-in-law sought help from the police and other authorities, receiving no response. Consequently, she applied under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Despite a court directive against eviction, the daughter-in-law violated it, leading to fines and monthly payments. Legal experts, including Adv Tosif Shaikh, Adv Asha Jadhav, Adv Swapnil Girme, Adv Kranti Sahane, Adv Mahesh Gawli, Adv Suraj Jadhav, Adv Adil Datarange, Adv Nupur Argade, and Adv Jotsana Padghamkar, supported the mother-in-law in the legal proceedings.

