 Pune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7

Pune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7

Zika virus gets transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7 | Representative Image

A 55-year-old woman has been detected with Zika virus injection in Pune, taking the number of cases to seven, health officials said on Tuesday.

The city had on Monday reported six cases of the infection, and two of the patients were pregnant women.

In the latest case, a woman from Dahanukar colony in Kothrud developed rashes and suffered from joint pains. Her reports came positive for Zika virus on Monday, an official from the Pune Municipal Corporation said.

Read Also
Pune District Collector Directs Administration To Ensure Necessary Measures For Tourist Safety...
article-image

The woman's health is good, and there was no need for hospitalisation, he said.

Two pregnant women aged 28 and 35 are among seven cases in the city.

Zika virus in pregnant women may cause microcephaly (a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus.

The first case of Zika virus was reported at Erandwane, where a 46-year-old doctor's report came back positive. His 15-year-old daughter also tested positive for the infection, officials said.

Read Also
Zika Virus In Pune: Safety Tips For Pregnant Women
article-image

Zika virus gets transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's health department is conducting surveillance. As a precautionary measure, it is undertaking fogging and fumigation to curb the breeding of mosquitoes, they said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Congress Appoints Saurabh Amarale as President of City Youth Congress

Pune: Congress Appoints Saurabh Amarale as President of City Youth Congress

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Teen's Father, Grandfather In Driver's Kidnapping Case...

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Court Grants Bail To Teen's Father, Grandfather In Driver's Kidnapping Case...

Pune Railway Division Earns Whopping ₹1.78 Crore from 26,515 Ticketless Travelers in June

Pune Railway Division Earns Whopping ₹1.78 Crore from 26,515 Ticketless Travelers in June

Pune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7

Pune: 55-Year-Old Kothrud Woman Tests Positive For Zika Virus; Number Of Cases Rises To 7

Shiv Sena's Kishore Darade Secures Nashik Teachers Constituency Seat with 9,204-Vote Margin

Shiv Sena's Kishore Darade Secures Nashik Teachers Constituency Seat with 9,204-Vote Margin