Zika Virus In Pune: Safety Tips For Pregnant Women | Representative Image

Six cases of Zika virus infection have been reported in Pune, which include two pregnant women. "A 28-year-old pregnant woman from the Erandwane area was detected with Zika virus infection. Her reports came positive on Friday. Another woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was detected with the infection on Monday. The condition of both women is good and they have no symptoms," an official said.

The Zika virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like dengue and chikungunya. It usually bites during the daytime. It is usually a mild to moderate severity disease in adults and requires no specific treatment. Common symptoms include mild fever, rashes, headache, muscle and joint pain, and inflammation of the underside of the eyelid, which normally lasts for 2-7 days.

Meanwhile, it is important for pregnant women to follow safety precautions as it may cause microcephaly (a condition in which the head is significantly smaller due to abnormal brain development) in the foetus. Besides, it can also lead to brain abnormalities, eye defects, hearing loss, and other developmental issues in the foetus.

Pregnant women are advised to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites in areas where Zika virus is circulating. This includes using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and staying in places with air conditioning or screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

Pregnant women who have travelled to areas with ongoing Zika virus transmission should be tested for the virus, even if they do not have symptoms. Testing is also recommended for pregnant women with possible exposure to Zika virus through sexual contact or other means.

Pregnant women with confirmed Zika virus infection should receive specialised prenatal care and be monitored closely by healthcare providers. Additional ultrasounds and other tests may be recommended to monitor the baby's development.

Babies born to mothers with Zika virus infection should also receive specialised care and monitoring to detect any potential complications early and provide appropriate interventions.

Besides, it is advised to follow hygiene practices like regular washing of hands and refrain from consuming food from unhygienic spots, especially anything that is undercooked. Including nutritionally rich foods in your daily diet, such as fruits and vegetables, helps build a strong immune system that can better fight against such vector-borne ailments.