 Pune: Ashish Yerekar Appointed As New Chief Of PMPML, Replaces Sanjay Kolte
Since its formation in October 2007, PMPML has now seen a total of 21 CMDs, with only one official having completed the three-year term at the helm of the transport utility

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 02, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Pune: Ashish Yerekar Appointed As New Chief Of PMPML, Replaces Sanjay Kolte | IG/ashishyerekar_ias

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Ashish Yerekar as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), replacing Sanjay Kolte.

Yerekar, a 2018 batch IAS officer, previously worked as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad.

Kolte was appointed CMD in October 2023, replacing Sachindra Pratap Singh.

Since its formation in October 2007, PMPML has now seen a total of 21 CMDs, with only one official having completed the three-year term at the helm of the transport utility.

Civic activists have expressed concern over the frequent transfers of the PMPML chief.

Activist Vivek Velankar told HT, “Within a year, Yerekar is the third CMD of the PMPML. As per norms, any IAS officer is expected to serve in the post for three years, but officers are transferred before completing their tenure. This shows the government’s apathy towards public transport."

