Pune Metro Records Highest Single-Day Ridership; Nearly 2 Lakh Commuters Travel On June 30

Pune Metro's Average Daily Ridership Hits 90,000

The Pune Metro is fast becoming the preferred mode of commute for the citizens. This was seen on Sunday (June 30) when a record 1,99,437 passengers travelled by metro, marking its highest single-day ridership ever.





Pune Metro's official handle shared this update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Pune Metro broke its ridership record on June 30 with 1,99,437 passengers travelling in a single day." The highest single-day ridership record was previously set last year on August 15 with 1.69 lakh passengers benefiting from the metro.

Meanwhile, daily ridership has surpassed 90,000, averaging 93,198 passengers daily in June 2024. Stations with over 5,000 daily passengers include Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station, Pune Railway Metro Station, Ramwadi Metro Station, Vanaz Metro Station, Pune Municipal Corporation Metro Station, and Nal Stop Metro Station.



In terms of passenger distribution, Line 1 (Purple Line) from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Metro Station to Civil Court Metro Station saw 22,097 daily passengers in June. Line 2 (Aqua Line) from Vanaz Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station recorded 47,567 daily riders.





Regarding upcoming expansions, Pune Metro plans to invite the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for final inspections and safety clearances of Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations by the end of July. The aim is to commence operations on this stretch before Ganeshotsav in September and ahead of the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in October, as per officials. Furthermore, the Centre has expedited the extension of Pune Metro rail from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk and from Ramwadi to Wagholi, which will connect central Pune with rapidly growing suburbs, reducing travel time and easing road congestion.