Palkhi in Pune: 10 Captivating Photos of Warkaris in Wari You Shouldn't Miss

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024
Wari is an essential part of Maharashtra's spiritual culture
Avanti Khade
The pilgrimage sees thousands of Warkaris, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, journeying on foot to the temple town of Pandharpur
Avanti Khade
Along the way, they chant 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram
Avanti Khade
They carry a setup to apply vermilion on the foreheads of devotees
Avanti Khade
Vermilion is an identity for the warkaris, regardless of gender and age
Avanti Khade
From kids to the elderly, people of all age groups participate in the Wari
Avanti Khade
These Warkaris take rest in between their journey to Pandharpur
Avanti Khade
Warkaris carry Tulsi plant with them along the journey
Avanti Khade
The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which is the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi
Anand Chaini