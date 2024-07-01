Palkhi in Pune: 10 Captivating Photos of Warkaris in Wari You Shouldn't Miss

By: Aakash Singh | July 01, 2024

Wari is an essential part of Maharashtra's spiritual culture

Avanti Khade

The pilgrimage sees thousands of Warkaris, or devotees of Lord Vitthal, journeying on foot to the temple town of Pandharpur

Avanti Khade

Along the way, they chant 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and Dnyanoba Mauli Tukaram

Avanti Khade

They carry a setup to apply vermilion on the foreheads of devotees

Avanti Khade

Vermilion is an identity for the warkaris, regardless of gender and age

Avanti Khade

From kids to the elderly, people of all age groups participate in the Wari

Avanti Khade

These Warkaris take rest in between their journey to Pandharpur

Avanti Khade

Warkaris carry Tulsi plant with them along the journey

Avanti Khade

The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, which is the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Anand Chaini