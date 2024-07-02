Pune District Collector Directs Administration To Ensure Necessary Measures For Tourist Safety During Monsoon | File Photo

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase has instructed authorities to conduct a survey to identify potential hazards and ensure necessary measures for the safety of tourists visiting Maval, Mulshi, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Velhe, and Ambegaon areas in view of the ongoing monsoon season.

"Diwase instructed district officials to visit picnic spots such as rivers, lakes, dams, waterfalls, forts, and forest areas and ensure the safety measures. He directed them to demarcate prohibited areas by installing warning boards. The places which are disaster-prone and where safety measures cannot be taken must be shut for tourists," an official said.

A large number of tourists come to Bhushi Dam, Pavana Dam, Lonavala, Sinhgad Fort, Malshej Ghat, and Tamhini Ghat during the monsoon.

"Agencies like revenue, forest, railways, municipal corporations, and PWD should deploy divers, rescue boats, and lifeguards at water bodies frequented by tourists. Divase also asked the district administration to rope in NGOs, rescue foundations, trekkers, and locals," the official added.

This comes after two shocking recent incidents. In the first incident, five people drowned in a waterfall close to Bhushi Dam on June 30. The family had come with their kids and were not aware of the water levels. The water levels rose suddenly due to the rains, which led to the tragic incident. In the second incident, a 38-year-old man, Swapnil Dhawade, who went missing after diving into a water body in Tamhini Ghat, was found dead in Mangaon in Raigad district on Monday. A video also went viral on social media showing Dhawade jumping into the water body near the waterfall and trying to climb out, only to slip and be swept away by the water current.