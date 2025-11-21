 Pune: 229 Women Rescued From Prostitution Rackets In 21 Months; 80 Accused Booked In 63 Cases
Pune: 229 Women Rescued From Prostitution Rackets In 21 Months; 80 Accused Booked In 63 Cases

In 2024 alone, 32 cases were reported in various jurisdictions of Pune, and an additional 31 cases were registered in 2025 till September

Ankit Shukla Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 229 Women Rescued From Prostitution Rackets In 21 Months; 80 Accused Booked In 63 Cases

Prostitution rackets under the guise of spa and massage centres have become common in Pune. The racketeers have deceived the Pune Police many times under the guise of spa and massage centres to run the illegal prostitution rackets.

However, acting on the crime, Pune Police have rescued more than 229 women during 63 raids at various spa and massage centres across the city.

According to the information received, traffickers exploited both Indian and foreign women while running these centres under the pretext of wellness and therapeutic services.

According to the official figures, a total of 63 offences related to prostitution and human trafficking were registered from 2024 to September 2025 in the Pune City Commissionerate.

In 2024 alone, 32 cases were reported in various jurisdictions, and an additional 31 cases were registered in 2025 till September.

The profile of the victims paints a grim picture. Of the women rescued, 191 were Indian women, including two minors, who were coerced into the trade, and 38 were foreign nationals, including one minor.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 80 people linked to illegal human trafficking, including 59 males, 20 females and one minor accused.

Nikhil Pingale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said many of these centres operated in upscale neighbourhoods, advertising themselves as legitimate spas but functioning as fronts for commercial sexual exploitation.

"Regular customers, online bookings and coded service menus were part of the operational strategy used to avoid detection. The victims are also from outside Maharashtra. The accused lured them on the pretext of money, and many of them were forcefully pushed into the illegal business," he said.

"A dedicated team of crime branch officials has been deployed to crack down on such crimes. We also urge residents to provide information regarding such illegal businesses; their identity will not be disclosed,” he added.

