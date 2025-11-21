 Massive Fire Guts 13 Houses, Scrap Warehouse In Nashik's Panchasheel Nagar
A massive fire broke out at Afzal Khan's scrap warehouse in the central part of the city, Panchasheel Nagar, at 7:45 am on Friday, which destroyed the two-storey and attic houses in the surrounding area within a few minutes. Due to the dense population, there was a huge commotion in the area.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Nashik: A massive fire broke out at Afzal Khan's scrap warehouse in the central part of the city, Panchasheel Nagar, at 7:45 am on Friday, which destroyed the two-storey and attic houses in the surrounding area within a few minutes. Due to the dense population, there was a huge commotion in the area. The fire brigade brought the fire under control after an hour of tireless efforts. Fortunately, no lives were lost, but all the belongings in the 13 houses, including the scrap warehouse, were gutted.

Panchasheel Nagar on Shalimar-Dwarka Road is a very densely populated area. The fire spread rapidly as the houses were close to each other. Since the roads are narrow, water tankers had to be kept away. A total of seven water tankers from the fire brigade headquarters, Panchvati, K. K Wagh, Satpur, CIDCO, Nashik Road stations, reached the spot. The team of centre head Dattatray Gade, driver Ganesh Gaidhani, Praveen Rupvate, Uday Shirke, Nitin Mhaske, Kishore Patil, Somnath Pagar, and Rajendra More brought the fire under control in 45 minutes. After that, efforts were made to reduce the smoke for an hour and a half.

The scrap warehouse was completely burnt down. Locals helped to douse the fire. There is talk that a domestic gas cylinder exploded in the fire, but this has not been officially confirmed. Municipal Commissioner Rajendra Bagul rushed to the spot and inspected it. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, and the fire brigade has launched an investigation.

Names of whose houses were burnt

- Adil Sheikh

- Vijay Bhagure

- Rafiq Sheikh

- Raju Mahire

- Nafisa Sheikh

- Nitin Shinde

- Akram Khan

- Anil Shinde

- Gajkarn Sadavarte

- Shaba Sheikh

- Mandabai Surade

- Sanipa Sheikh

