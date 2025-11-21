Pune Police Assures Round-The-Clock Security For Petrol Pump Staff Amid Rise In Assault, Intimidation Cases |

Pune: In a step towards enhancing the safety and security of petrol pump employees and infrastructure across Pune, the Commissioner of Police, Pune City, convened a meeting with the Petrol Dealers Association Pune on Friday, which represents over 850 petrol pump dealers across Pune District and is affiliated to the Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Associations (FAMPEDA).

The meeting, attended by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, and all Deputy Commissioners of Police from Pune City Police, focused on the alarming rise in incidents of violence and criminal intimidation faced by petrol pump personnel.

Representing the Association at the meeting were Vice Presidents Vijay Lande, Dnyaneshwar Walhekar, and Dhananjay Shitole, along with Kakasaheb Zambare, Treasurer Kalidas More, Bhagyendra Chudasama and Narendra Ruparel.

The Association strongly highlighted the frontline challenges encountered by fuel station staff, including recent incidents of assault, threats and disruptions during operations, and the severe implications such incidents can have in the future.

After detailed discussions, the Pune Police Commissioner issued firm instructions to ensure the safety of petrol pump premises and staff round-the-clock, considering that fuel stations store essential yet highly inflammable commodities critical for public movement and emergency services, while assuring swift and uncompromising action against anyone endangering the safety of petrol pump staff or damaging public property.

The Petrol Dealers Association Pune appreciated the proactive approach, sensitivity and strong assurances given by the Pune City Police and with enhanced coordination and assertive policing measures, the association is confident that such unfortunate incidents will be curbed decisively.

“Our dealers and their staff serve Pune 24x7 and play a key role in keeping the city moving. Today’s commitment from Pune Police gives great confidence that safety will not be compromised at any cost,” said Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune.