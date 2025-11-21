 Nashik Zilla Parishad Initiates Campaign To Ensure UDID Cards For Every Disabled Person
Nashik Zilla Parishad Initiates Campaign To Ensure UDID Cards For Every Disabled Person

Bringing disabled persons into the mainstream of society, empowering them and ensuring that they get the benefits of all government schemes on time is the priority of Nashik Zilla Parishad. With this aim, a comprehensive campaign, “Swavalambi Nashik”, is being implemented.

Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Nashik Zilla Parishad Initiates Campaign To Ensure UDID Cards For Every Disabled Person

Nashik: Bringing disabled persons into the mainstream of society, empowering them and ensuring that they get the benefits of all government schemes on time is the priority of Nashik Zilla Parishad. With this aim, a comprehensive campaign, “Swavalambi Nashik”, is being implemented.

According to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, a medical certificate is mandatory for 21 types of disabled people through the Swavalambi system. However, many disabled people do not get the benefits of government schemes due to not get the certificate on time.

Keeping this problem in mind, a special campaign, “UDID card in the hands of every disabled person”, has been launched from the concept of Chief Executive Officer, IAS, Omkar Pawar. Under this campaign, the aim is to get the certificate to every disabled person in the district quickly and easily at the taluka level.

Campaign Features:

- Taluka-wise camps jointly organised by Zilla Parishad Nashik, District Hospital Nashik and Divyang Empowerment Office

- Examination, diagnosis and medical certificate by expert doctors of RBSK team

- Direct application on the Central Government's Swavalamban system

- Implementation under the guidance of District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde

