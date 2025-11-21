 PHOTOS: Pune Police Return 171 Lost & Missing Mobile Phones In Zone 5 Jurisdiction
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde told the media that the recovered devices were traced using complaints registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and the Pune Police Lost and Found portal

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
PHOTOS: Pune Police Return 171 Lost & Missing Mobile Phones In Zone 5 Jurisdiction | Sourced

Pune Police successfully returned 171 lost and missing mobile phones to their rightful owners within the Zone 5 jurisdiction on Friday. The programme was conducted at Netaji Mangal Karyalay, Manjari Road, Hadapsar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Rajkumar Shinde told the media that the recovered devices were traced using complaints registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and the Pune Police Lost and Found portal. After verification, the mobile phones were handed over to citizens during the event.

Recipients expressed deep gratitude, noting that the phones held personal memories, emotional value, and important data. Many said they never expected to get their lost devices back and praised Pune Police for their prompt and sincere efforts.

