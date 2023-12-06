Pune: 11-Year-Old Loses Life While Playing School; Initial Reports Cite Cardiac Arrest | Representative Image

A shocking incident unfolded as an 11-year-old boy lost his life while playing sports in the school premises on Tuesday evening.



The 11-year-old was initially believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest; however, the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death of the boy was due to an inflammation in the brain.



According to the police officials, the incident occurred on December 5, at 4.30 pm in the afternoon at Zilla Parishad School in Shirur.



Boy died due to swelling in the brain

The police initially reported that the boy collapsed while playing in the school grounds, and the preliminary findings pointed that it was a heart attack. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that the boy's demise was due to a swelling in the brain.



Sources revealed that, during the sports activity at Zilla Parishad School, the 11-year-old boy participated but later felt fatigued and chose to rest. However, tired, he collapsed and witnessing the boy's unusual health condition, the teachers promptly sent him to the Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) based in Annapur. The PHC further shifted him to a private hospital named Shri Ganesha Hospital in Baburao Nagar, Shirur.



Even after the doctors tried to resuscitate him, the 11-year-old boy was declared dead due to a possible heart attack.



Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Jagtap, who is handling the case, said, "We are actively investigating the case and have registered an accidental death."



FPJ tried reaching his relatives for further details about his health condition that may have led to the boy's death but failed.