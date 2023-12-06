Kinnar Mahotsav To Be Held On December 15 In Pune's Yerawada: Here's All You Need To Know |

The second edition of Kinnar Mahotsav is scheduled to be held on December 15 at the Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium in Pune's Yerawada.

Driven by a dedicated collective of activists, artistes, and community leaders, this Mahotsav aims to provide a significant platform for the transgender community, showcasing their diverse talents and offering recognition for their contributions. The event will encompass a vibrant array of performances, including music, dance, poetry, and theatrical acts, allowing the community to freely express themselves and share their narratives.

Central to its mission is to honour and celebrate the transgender community, spotlighting their skills and fostering a sense of unity and comprehension. Additionally, the Mahotsav intends to raise awareness about the challenges the community faces while highlighting their remarkable resilience and strength.

The event promises to offer attendees insights into the rich cultural heritage and individual stories of the transgender community through a spectrum of artistic expressions. Over 60 transgender artistes from various parts of the country are slated to showcase their talents.

Noteworthy personalities such as Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla, prominent transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, along with social activist Usha Kakade and TV actor Pooja Sharma, are set to grace the event as chief guests. The day-long event will feature panel discussions, art exhibitions, and interactive sessions, all designed to foster awareness and understanding of transgender issues.

Dr Manish Jain, Executive Director of Kineer Services and lead organiser of Kinnar Mahotsav, expressed, "We believe in the power of art and culture to bring about positive change and break down barriers." "This event is an opportunity to showcase the incredible talents of the transgender community and foster a sense of acceptance and understanding within society. We envision a future where everyone is celebrated for who they are, regardless of gender identity," he added.