Psy-Con 2024: Conference For Young Mental Health Professionals Held In Pune | Sourced

Muktaa Charitable Foundation (MCF) hosted Psy-Con 2024, a transformative conference for young mental health professionals, including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, and sociologists. In collaboration with SNDT College, the conference attracted over 250 participants, comprising students, professors, and practitioners in psychology, mental health, and sociology.

The conference featured expert discussions on crucial topics related to mental health and well-being. Dr Sadhana Natu, former principal of Modern College, Ganeshkhind, emphasised the pivotal role of intersectionality in mental health. Arjun Kapoor, a programme manager and research fellow with the Center for Mental Health, Law, and Policy (CMHLP), delved into legal frameworks associated with mental health.

Bindumadhav Khire, an LGBTQ activist and the director of the Bindu Queer Rights Foundation, explored connections between gender, sexuality, and mental well-being. Sachin Chitambaran, assistant director of training and development at Samaritans Mumbai, a suicide prevention helpline, discussed support for individuals dealing with thoughts of suicide.

Read Also PHOTOS: Pune Sky Lit With Firecrackers On Pran Pratishtha Day

SNEH Foundation CEO Shraddha Deo and Ritika Sarda, an MSc in Clinical Psychology from Manipal Academy of Higher Education, unraveled aspects of community mental health. Dr Arvind Panchanadikar, a well-known psychiatrist, provided insights into the field of psychiatry. Dr Shirisha Sathe, a qualified psychotherapist focussed on mental and social well-being, shared perspectives on mental health through a psychosocial lens. Pooja Jain, SafeStories CEO, guided participants on career paths in mental health.

Speaking with The Free Press Journal, Dr Rupa Agarwal, Secretary, and Trustee of MCF, expressed that the conference was a "huge success." She mentioned that the event aimed to connect psychology intersectionally to a broad audience and communities, helping young psychologists view society from a bio-psycho-social perspective. "The conference received positive feedback from participants, with full 100% attendance until the end, indicating their continued interest and the event's quality," she added.