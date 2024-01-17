Prostitution Ring Busted In Pune's Vimannagar: Rajasthani Actress, 2 Uzbek Women Apprehended | Representative Image

The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch has taken action against a prostitution ring operating in a Vimanagar hotel. During the operation, authorities apprehended a Rajasthani actress and two young women from Uzbekistan. Investigations have revealed that the main agent, operating from another state, is involved in running an online prostitution business.

According to police information, the Crime Branch received a tip about the prostitution activities involving a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbekistani women. The team initiated contact with the agent, posing as a dummy customer through WhatsApp, and discovered that the services were being charged at ₹15,000 per hour.

In response to this, a case has been registered against the agent, identified as Irfan alias Rahul Madan alias Madan Sanyasi, and another individual named Rohit, at the Vimannagar police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA). The operation occurred on Tuesday night at a hotel in the Vimanagar area. Both accused, Irfan and Rohit, hail from another state and were managing an online prostitution business outside Pune.

The operation was conducted by a team under the guidance of Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Amol Zende, including Senior Police Inspector Bharat Jadhav, Assistant Inspector Aniket Pote, Rajesh Malegave, Sub-Inspectors Ashwini Bhosle, Sagar Kekan, Manisha Pukale, and Ajay Rane.