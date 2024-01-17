Pune: CDS General Anil Chauhan Inaugurates CAPSTAR-9 at MILIT - See Photos | X/@HQ_IDS_India

In a significant event marking the Raising Day of the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT) in Pune, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the ninth chapter of 'Capsule on Science, Technology and Applied Research' (CAPSTAR). During the ceremony, General Chauhan delivered an insightful address on 'Artificial Intelligence - Transforming Warfare,' emphasising the imperative need for transformative changes in the Indian Armed Forces to integrate disruptive technologies like AI.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters shared, "At #CAPSTAR_09, a keystone event commemorating the Raising Day of #MILIT Pune, General Anil Chauhan, #CDS delivered the inaugural address on "#ArtificialIntelligence - Transforming Warfare". He underscored the need for transformational changes required by the #IndianArmedForces for the absorption of disruptive technologies like #AI. The senior leadership of tri-services, distinguished academia & defence industry were in attendance."

General Chauhan also inaugurated the AI Pavilion, promoting the development of products utilising niche technology under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative for the Defence sector. He further provided valuable insights into 'Theaterisation and its Relevance in India’s Defence Restructuring.'

In another post, it was mentioned, "#CDS inaugurated the Heritage Hall that stands testimony to the rich legacy & evolution of #MILIT to its present form as a Centre for “Niche Technologies, #Atmanirbharta & Green Energy”. He also commended three personnel of #MILIT for significant contribution towards conduct of flagship tri-services courses."

The three-day CAPSTER-9 event aims to foster active participation from services, academia, DRDO Labs, and private defence industries. Major private firms, including Bit Mapper, Gridbots Technologies, Dimension NXG, PureID Ltd, Varshasookt, Nirmitee.io, Innefu Labs, Protech Solutions & Services Ltd, Resonating Mindz, Edvantech Solutions Ltd, and academic institutions such as IIT Indore and DIAT, are actively participating in this initiative for policy-making on AI for the Armed Forces.