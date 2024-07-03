Proposal for Dedicated Banana Cluster Takes Center Stage In Jalgaon In APEDA Meeting |

A significant meeting convened at Jain Hills recently brought together Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) banana growers and exporters to strategise on enhancing India's banana exports.

Discussions centered on upgrading fruit care management, infrastructure development including pack houses and cold storage facilities, and improving transportation efficiency from farms to pack houses. Highlighting the potential, APEDA president Abhishek Dev proposed establishing a dedicated banana cluster in Jalgaon district, aiming to bolster India's position among major banana exporting nations.

The event, graced by Abhishek Dev and organised by Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., featured insights from industry leaders including Anil Jain and Vinita Sudhanshu, emphasising technological advancements and collaborative efforts to empower farmers. Discussions also addressed regulatory reforms to facilitate exports to new markets and enhance logistical support for efficient transportation and quality control measures.

Significant opportunity for banana exports

Abhishek Dev highlighted, "Quality is paramount in our produce, and consumers need to know its origin. Technologies like Global GAP and Jain GAP are crucial for ensuring exportable banana production that meets international standards. Utilising precision technology and maximising assets are key strategies. There's a significant opportunity for banana exports to Iran, Iraq, Gulf countries, Russia, Europe, and beyond, emphasising the importance of effective branding."

Anil Jain, Vice President and Managing Director of Jain Irrigation, expressed concern, stating, "Since 1994, our company has pioneered tissue culture technology for bananas, benefiting small farmers financially. Our innovations in Drip Irrigation, Fertigation, Precision Farming, and Crop Care have led to prosperity and increased incomes for farmers, contributing to health, employment, and foreign exchange."

Vinita Sudhanshu shared, "Farmers in Maharashtra are adopting advanced technologies, thanks to organisations like Jain Irrigation, to boost their incomes. APEDA's export operations have expanded, with bananas showing increased export shares over the past decade. Collaboration among farmers, exporters, the government, and industry is vital to further enhance exports, the goal of our meeting."

With over 300 banana producers from districts like Barhanpur, Badwani, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon in attendance, the meeting underscored the crucial role of cooperation between farmers, exporters, and government bodies in driving India's banana export growth strategy forward.