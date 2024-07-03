 Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Petrol Dealers Association Distributes 10,000 Raincoats To Warkaris (PHOTOS)
Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Petrol Dealers Association Distributes 10,000 Raincoats To Warkaris | Sourced

In a gesture of social responsibility, the Petrol Dealers Association in Pune distributed 10,000 raincoats made of recycled plastic to the warkaris participating in the Ashadhi Wari. This initiative aims to support the warkaris on their journey to Pandharpur, especially given the ongoing monsoon, which is expected to be 106 per cent this year.

Recognising the challenges that the monsoon season can pose to the warkaris during their travel, the Petrol Dealers Association has taken this proactive step to ensure their comfort and safety. The rain covers, distributed as a part of this initiative, will provide essential protection against the rains, ensuring that the warkaris can continue their journey with minimal disruption.

Dhruv Ruparel, President of the Petrol Dealers Association, said, "The wari has been a revered tradition for years, and the warkaris' devotion is truly inspiring. Understanding the importance of their journey and the impact of the monsoon, we felt it was our duty to contribute meaningfully. We hope these raincoats will help make their journey comfortable and protect them from the rain."

The distribution was done by committee members Kalidas More, Amar Renuse, Amit Thakkar, Aba Walhekar, Kshitij Kankariya, and Kavya Ladkat at Bhairoba Nala Petrol Pump. The association has also been distributing food packets every year.

