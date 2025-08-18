 Nashik VIDEO: Chaos At Trimbakeshwar Temple As Devotees Kick Closed Door, Security Uses Force
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik VIDEO: Chaos At Trimbakeshwar Temple As Devotees Kick Closed Door, Security Uses Force

Nashik VIDEO: Chaos At Trimbakeshwar Temple As Devotees Kick Closed Door, Security Uses Force

Two days ago, the darshan queue was closed due to overcrowding in the temple. This led to angry devotees creating a ruckus. Other devotees as well as temple security guards tried to explain, but they refused to listen. Finally, despite repeated attempts, the chaos continued, and the security guards resorted to a mild lathi charge

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Nashik VIDEO: Chaos At Trimbakeshwar Temple As Devotees Kick Closed Door, Security Uses Force | Video Screengrab

Nashik: An outrageous incident took place at Trimbakeshwar temple where migrant devotees, angry at the crowd blocking the darshan queue, created chaos. The devotees kicked the closed door, and the disturbance continued despite repeated explanations. Meanwhile, other devotees expressed anger over the incident and demanded action against those creating chaos.

Currently, due to Shravan month, a huge crowd of devotees is seen at Trimbakeshwar temple, including devotees from various states. Two days ago, the darshan queue was closed due to overcrowding in the temple. This led to angry devotees creating a ruckus. Other devotees as well as temple security guards tried to explain, but they refused to listen. Finally, despite repeated attempts, the chaos continued, and the security guards resorted to a mild lathi charge.

An incident of disorder among migrant devotees occurred when the darshan queue was closed due to the crowd. These devotees kicked the closed door, creating chaos. Despite repeated warnings, the security guards eventually used force. Initially, a video of the guards beating devotees went viral, leading to accusations against them. However, after the temple administration released footage showing the devotees kicking the door and causing trouble, the truth emerged.

Read Also
Ganpatis Of Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati – History, Significance & Legacy
article-image

Misunderstanding about the security guards in the beginning

FPJ Shorts
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

After the video of the scuffle between devotees and security guards went viral, the guards were accused of misconduct. However, the release of the video showing the devotees’ actions cleared the misunderstanding among other devotees and locals. The dispute was resolved after police intervened and explained matters to the devotees who caused the disturbance. It is reported that they were released after their families apologised.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival