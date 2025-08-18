Nashik VIDEO: Chaos At Trimbakeshwar Temple As Devotees Kick Closed Door, Security Uses Force | Video Screengrab

Nashik: An outrageous incident took place at Trimbakeshwar temple where migrant devotees, angry at the crowd blocking the darshan queue, created chaos. The devotees kicked the closed door, and the disturbance continued despite repeated explanations. Meanwhile, other devotees expressed anger over the incident and demanded action against those creating chaos.

Currently, due to Shravan month, a huge crowd of devotees is seen at Trimbakeshwar temple, including devotees from various states. Two days ago, the darshan queue was closed due to overcrowding in the temple. This led to angry devotees creating a ruckus. Other devotees as well as temple security guards tried to explain, but they refused to listen. Finally, despite repeated attempts, the chaos continued, and the security guards resorted to a mild lathi charge.

An incident of disorder among migrant devotees occurred when the darshan queue was closed due to the crowd. These devotees kicked the closed door, creating chaos. Despite repeated warnings, the security guards eventually used force. Initially, a video of the guards beating devotees went viral, leading to accusations against them. However, after the temple administration released footage showing the devotees kicking the door and causing trouble, the truth emerged.

Misunderstanding about the security guards in the beginning

After the video of the scuffle between devotees and security guards went viral, the guards were accused of misconduct. However, the release of the video showing the devotees’ actions cleared the misunderstanding among other devotees and locals. The dispute was resolved after police intervened and explained matters to the devotees who caused the disturbance. It is reported that they were released after their families apologised.