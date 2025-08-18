 Nashik: Tractor Carrying Devotees From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Falls Into Jategaon Valley; Two Women Killed, 13 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Tractor Carrying Devotees From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Falls Into Jategaon Valley; Two Women Killed, 13 Injured

Nashik: Tractor Carrying Devotees From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Falls Into Jategaon Valley; Two Women Killed, 13 Injured

While they were descending to have darshan of the deity, the tractor trolley fell into a valley about two hundred feet deep in the ghat. The injured were given first aid at the Primary Health Centre in Bolthan and later sent to Ghati Government Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: Tractor Carrying Devotees From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Falls Into Jategaon Valley; Two Women Killed, 13 Injured | Sourced

Nashik: Two female devotees died on the spot and 13 others were injured when a tractor carrying devotees fell into a valley at Jategaon in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik District. All these devotees were residents of Kannada village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Read Also
Pune: Man Attacks Wife With Blade After She Refuses Divorce In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Kalewadi;...
article-image

According to the information received, while they were descending to have darshan of the deity, the tractor trolley fell into a valley about two hundred feet deep in the ghat. In this accident, two women, Tabai Narayan Gaike (age 56) and Kamalbai Jagdale (age 62), who were in the trolley, died on the spot. 

Chetan Prakash Kawade, Pranita Prakash Kawade, Maya Prakash Kawade, Appa Sopan Raut, Shravani Appa Raut, Kalyani Rajendra Kawade, Sai Kawade, Pragati Somnath Navale, Aditya Yogesh Kawade, and other devotees were injured.

Read Also
VIDEO: Passengers Narrowly Escape As Private Bus Catches Fire On Pune-Bengaluru Highway
article-image

The injured were given first aid at the Primary Health Centre in Bolthan and later sent to Ghati Government Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Mumbai Roads: BMC Receives Over 10,000 Pothole Complaints Between June To August Amid Heavy Rains; 8,983 Cases Resolved
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Maharashtra Govt Approves 268 AC Local Trains, Metro Line 11 and Key Infra Projects Across Cities
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Torrential Rains Batter Raigad: Rivers Swell, 3 Dead, Mass Evacuations Ordered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered
Thane Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹54 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Investment Scam; Case Registered

Realising the seriousness of the incident, eyewitnesses and tourists immediately descended into the deep gorge, pulled out the injured, and took them to the Primary Health Centre in their vehicles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alert for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, CM Reviews Flood Situation

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

CMIA Proposes Skill Development Centre In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Attract IT Companies

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Nashik-Mumbai Train Services Disrupted as Heavy Rains Hit Maharashtra

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Onion Prices In Lasalgaon APMC Stabilise After Bangladesh Lifts Import Ban

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival

Nashik: 'Majha Bappa' Art Workshop Held For Students Ahead Of Ganesh Festival