Nashik: Tractor Carrying Devotees From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Falls Into Jategaon Valley; Two Women Killed, 13 Injured | Sourced

Nashik: Two female devotees died on the spot and 13 others were injured when a tractor carrying devotees fell into a valley at Jategaon in Nandgaon taluka of Nashik District. All these devotees were residents of Kannada village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

According to the information received, while they were descending to have darshan of the deity, the tractor trolley fell into a valley about two hundred feet deep in the ghat. In this accident, two women, Tabai Narayan Gaike (age 56) and Kamalbai Jagdale (age 62), who were in the trolley, died on the spot.

Chetan Prakash Kawade, Pranita Prakash Kawade, Maya Prakash Kawade, Appa Sopan Raut, Shravani Appa Raut, Kalyani Rajendra Kawade, Sai Kawade, Pragati Somnath Navale, Aditya Yogesh Kawade, and other devotees were injured.

The injured were given first aid at the Primary Health Centre in Bolthan and later sent to Ghati Government Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.

Realising the seriousness of the incident, eyewitnesses and tourists immediately descended into the deep gorge, pulled out the injured, and took them to the Primary Health Centre in their vehicles.