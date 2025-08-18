 Nanded: Over 2.5 Lakh Vehicles Yet To Install HSRP Despite Deadline Extension
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Nanded: Over 2.5 Lakh Vehicles Yet To Install HSRP Despite Deadline Extension | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nanded: Maharashtra Traffic Commissioner’s office has decided to extend the last date for installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles till November 30. Earlier, the deadline for installation of HSRP number plates was August 15. However, considering the demand from vehicle owners and the technical problems faced, the deadline has now been extended for the third and final time.

There are 3,49,809 registered vehicles in Nanded district, of which 98,014 have registered for installing HSRP so far. The remaining 2,51,795 vehicles have not registered yet. In all, 46,036 vehicle owners have installed HSRP on their vehicles.

Assistant RTO Sachin Dargude Patil and head clerk Rajesh Gajulwad informed that the HSRP centres in rural areas were started late, and hence the number plates could not be installed. Therefore, Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar issued a notification on August 14 stating that the deadline has been extended till November 30. Strict action will be taken against vehicles that have not installed HSRP from December 1, 2025.

Earlier, the last date was March 31, which was extended till August 31, and now it has been extended till November 30. Presently, there are 68 fitment centres in Nanded district.

