 WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon

WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon

A video capturing this dramatic rescue operation has surfaced on social media

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon | Video Screengrab

A leopard fell into a well on a farm in Landewadi village, Ambegaon taluka, Pune district. The wild cat attempted to climb out but couldn't and was spotted by a farmer, who promptly alerted the forest department.

Watch Video:

The forest department officials arrived immediately to rescue the leopard. They lowered a cage into the well to save the animal. What followed was a remarkable sight. The leopard, which usually growls at the sight of the cage and tries to run away, sensed it was the opportunity to get out of the well. It immediately jumped inside the cage and was rescued by the forest department officials.

Read Also
Pune: Worms Found In Mid-Day Meal At Anganwadi Centre On Sinhgad Road (WATCH VIDEO)
article-image

A video capturing this dramatic rescue operation has surfaced on social media.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Roads Washed Away in Mahabaleshwar, Creating Accident-Prone Conditions Amid Fog and Rain

New Roads Washed Away in Mahabaleshwar, Creating Accident-Prone Conditions Amid Fog and Rain

WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon

WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Distributes Food, Medicines To...

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Trust Distributes Food, Medicines To...

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Petrol Dealers Association Distributes 10,000 Raincoats To Warkaris (PHOTOS)...

Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Petrol Dealers Association Distributes 10,000 Raincoats To Warkaris (PHOTOS)...

Pune: Saurabh Amrale Appointed City Youth Congress Chief

Pune: Saurabh Amrale Appointed City Youth Congress Chief