WATCH VIDEO: Leopard Rescued After Falling Into Well In Pune's Ambegaon | Video Screengrab

A leopard fell into a well on a farm in Landewadi village, Ambegaon taluka, Pune district. The wild cat attempted to climb out but couldn't and was spotted by a farmer, who promptly alerted the forest department.

Watch Video:

The forest department officials arrived immediately to rescue the leopard. They lowered a cage into the well to save the animal. What followed was a remarkable sight. The leopard, which usually growls at the sight of the cage and tries to run away, sensed it was the opportunity to get out of the well. It immediately jumped inside the cage and was rescued by the forest department officials.

A video capturing this dramatic rescue operation has surfaced on social media.