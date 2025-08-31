 PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September

PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September

Work on these stations began in phases during August 2023 and February 2024. The upgrades include new passenger areas, improved platforms, modern toilet facilities, special provisions for disabled travellers, better lighting systems, and enhanced entry points.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate modernised stations at Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad, and Wathar in September, which have been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which started in December 2022.  

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme plans to upgrade over 1,300 railway stations across the country, turning them into modern transportation centres with better facilities for passengers. 

The redeveloped railway stations brought significant investments in Maharashtra's railway infrastructure. Hadapsar received the largest allocation at nearly 25 crore rupees, while the other three stations received funding ranging from Rs 8 to 12.5 crores each. 

Work on these stations began in phases during August 2023 and February 2024. The upgrades include new passenger areas, improved platforms, modern toilet facilities, special provisions for disabled travellers, better lighting systems, and enhanced entry points. Each station is being equipped with contemporary amenities to serve passengers effectively.  

FPJ Shorts
UP Govt Identifies 13.32 Lakh Families Under Zero Poverty Campaign In 10 Months
UP Govt Identifies 13.32 Lakh Families Under Zero Poverty Campaign In 10 Months
'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
'Main Chup Baithne Waalon Mein Se Nahin Hoon': Nitish Rana Breaks Silence On His Verbal Spat With Digvesh Rathi In DPL 2025 Match; Video
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Ganeshotsav 2025: BJP President JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, Seeks Blessings For Aatmanirbhar Bharat Under PM Modi | VIDEO
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video
Mumbai: Raj Thackeray Seeks Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Joins Devotees In Ganesh Festivities |Video

Construction progress varies across the four locations. Baramati station shows the most advancement, with nearly 90 per cent of work finished. The other three stations have essential work completed, with final touches like seating arrangements, signage, and lighting systems still in progress. 

This initiative intent’s to modernise India's railway network. The Pune Division alone has 20 stations included in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Two other stations in the region, Lonand and Kedgaon, were already opened by the Prime Minister in May 2025. 

The inauguration of upgraded stations scheduled in September are designed to provide passengers with modern facilities while supporting long-term transportation needs in the region. 

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Satara Knifepoint Robbery Accused Killed In Police Encounter In Shirur Taluka
article-image

And aim to create integrated transport hubs that connect different modes of travel. They feature sustainable design elements and are built to accommodate future growth in passenger traffic. 

The goal of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is to make stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use. This includes improving entry and exit points, waiting halls, toilets, platforms, and roofing. Facilities like lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi are added wherever needed. 

Read Also
Pune Couple Caught Kissing By Riverside; 'Is This Our Culture?' Fume Netizens
article-image

There are also better signs and information systems to help passengers. Some stations will have executive lounges and special areas for business meetings. Local products will be sold at kiosks under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, and efforts will be made to make stations look greener and more attractive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September

PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Constable Injured After Being Hit By Mahindra Scorpio Following...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Woman Constable Injured After Being Hit By Mahindra Scorpio Following...

Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Bhavani Peth Under “Clean Pune, Beautiful...

Pune: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Bhavani Peth Under “Clean Pune, Beautiful...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 127 Weapons Seized In Last 15 Days; Police Suspect More Are Present - Where Are...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: 127 Weapons Seized In Last 15 Days; Police Suspect More Are Present - Where Are...

Maharashtra Govt Working On 'War Footing' To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue, Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Govt Working On 'War Footing' To Resolve Maratha Quota Issue, Says Dy CM Ajit Pawar