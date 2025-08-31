PM Modi To Inaugurate Upgraded Railway Stations At Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad & Wathar In September | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate modernised stations at Hadapsar, Baramati, Karad, and Wathar in September, which have been upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), which started in December 2022.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme plans to upgrade over 1,300 railway stations across the country, turning them into modern transportation centres with better facilities for passengers.

The redeveloped railway stations brought significant investments in Maharashtra's railway infrastructure. Hadapsar received the largest allocation at nearly 25 crore rupees, while the other three stations received funding ranging from Rs 8 to 12.5 crores each.

Work on these stations began in phases during August 2023 and February 2024. The upgrades include new passenger areas, improved platforms, modern toilet facilities, special provisions for disabled travellers, better lighting systems, and enhanced entry points. Each station is being equipped with contemporary amenities to serve passengers effectively.

Construction progress varies across the four locations. Baramati station shows the most advancement, with nearly 90 per cent of work finished. The other three stations have essential work completed, with final touches like seating arrangements, signage, and lighting systems still in progress.

This initiative intent’s to modernise India's railway network. The Pune Division alone has 20 stations included in the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Two other stations in the region, Lonand and Kedgaon, were already opened by the Prime Minister in May 2025.

The inauguration of upgraded stations scheduled in September are designed to provide passengers with modern facilities while supporting long-term transportation needs in the region.

And aim to create integrated transport hubs that connect different modes of travel. They feature sustainable design elements and are built to accommodate future growth in passenger traffic.

The goal of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is to make stations cleaner, more comfortable, and easier to use. This includes improving entry and exit points, waiting halls, toilets, platforms, and roofing. Facilities like lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi are added wherever needed.

There are also better signs and information systems to help passengers. Some stations will have executive lounges and special areas for business meetings. Local products will be sold at kiosks under the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, and efforts will be made to make stations look greener and more attractive.