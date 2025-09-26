Pimpri-Chinchwad Woman Threatened With AI-Generated Obscene Photos By Close Friend | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The person accused of threatening a woman by circulating AI-generated obscene photos of her on Instagram turned out to be her colleague and close friend, officials said on Friday. The accused allegedly fabricated a scenario where he was helping a female colleague to gain her sympathy.

Police said that even after he made the threats under the guise of social media, he helped the woman go to the police station and file a complaint regarding the incident, pretending to be her true friend. However, the man's deception did not last long.

Cyber Police Station arrested him after conducting a technical investigation. The accused has been identified as Sudarshan Sunil Jadhav (25, resident of Chakan, native of Washim). He works at a private company in Chakan.

She rejected his romantic proposal

Police said that the accused asked his 20-year-old female colleague, who worked with him, to enter into a romantic relationship. The woman rejected his proposal, reportedly telling him kindly that she was not ready. Out of anger, he secretly took her photos, created a fake account on social media, and sent obscene messages to the woman from it. Furthermore, he used AI to create obscene photos of her. He sent those photos and messages to the woman and threatened to circulate them on social media.

A police official said, "The accused did not stop there. Wanting to be her ‘knight in shining armour,’ he approached the woman and asked her what the problem was, as she was clearly distressed. The woman, trusting him, told him about the threats she received. The accused then took the victim to the Chikhali Police Station and helped her file a complaint with the police."

Cyber Police conducted parallel investigation

Recognising the gravity of the crime after the First Information Report (FIR) was filed, Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Choubey ordered the Cyber Police to conduct a parallel investigation into the crime. The Cyber Police corresponded with social media companies and mobile companies to identify the holder of the relevant mobile number.

DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said, "When the police questioned the suspected mobile number holder, he claimed that his mobile phone was lost a few days ago and that he had filed a police complaint about it. Following this, the Cyber Police obtained the IP address of the device used for the social media account and acquired a new mobile number. Based on this evidence, Sudarshan Jadhav was apprehended from his room. He confessed to the crime, saying he did this all out of anger at her rejection."

This operation was carried out by PI Ravikiran Nale, API Pravin Swami, PSI Prakash Katkade, and Police Constables Hemant Kharat, Subhash Patil, Pravin Shelkande, Vaishali Barge, and Swapnil Khanse, under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad CP Vinay Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl. CP Sarang Awhad, DCP Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire.