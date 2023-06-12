 Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut By PCMC On Thursday
The Municipal Water Supply Department has scheduled electrical maintenance and repair work at the treatment plant in Ravet, alongside regular maintenance and repairs at the water treatment plant in Sector 23 Nigdi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: Water Cut By PCMC On Thursday | Photo: Representative Image

Inconvenience awaits residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad as the water supply system will be temporarily closed on Thursday, June 15, to essential electrical maintenance and repair work at the water treatment plant in Rawet. The interruption in the water supply will result in the absence of evening water supply following the morning supply. Furthermore, the water supply will be disrupted on Friday morning, June 16, as well, said Shrikant Savane, Assistant City Engineer.

Pimpri-Chinchwad receives its water supply from the Pavana Dam in Maval, which is then treated and purified at the Sector 23 Nigdi water treatment plant before being distributed to the residents of the city. The impure water discharged from the dam is processed at Rawet, ensuring the quality of water supplied to Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Maintenance and repair work

The Municipal Water Supply Department has scheduled electrical maintenance and repair work at the treatment plant in Ravet, alongside regular maintenance and repairs at the water treatment plant in Sector 23 Nigdi. These necessary measures aim to ensure the efficiency and reliability of the water distribution system throughout the city. As a result, the water supply system will be temporarily shut down on Thursday.

Once the maintenance and repair work is completed, the water supply system will resume its normal operation, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of clean and treated water to the residents.

