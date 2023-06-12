Zensar In Collaboration With Old Mutual Hosts Graduates For A Two-Week Training Program At Its Pune Campus | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar Technologies hosted the IT graduates of its client, Old Mutual, a premium pan-African financial services group from South Africa, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

The graduates underwent a two-week immersive training that covered a range of technology solutions, products, and client-centric problem-solving tools, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and design-led thinking. Andrea Kühn, Consul General of South Africa in India, commemorated the training program and discussed the value of skill development initiatives and their impact across the technology industry in South Africa.

“While we have been training graduates for decades, we recently launched the Zensar Learning Academy to enable best-in-class technology solutions to our clients, and we are happy to have our clients partake in this benefit," said Manish tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies.

"In today’s dynamic world, one needs to be armed with the right skills and talent to keep up with evolving client and market needs and, most importantly, the availability of platforms and technology that enables such growth," said Andrea Kühn, Consul-General of South Africa in India.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Zensar in South Africa and the collaboration has strengthened with our graduates arriving at Zensar’s headquarters in Pune," said May Govender, Acting Group CIO of Old Mutual while commenting about the initiative.

Zensar Technologies Ltd Shares

The shares of Zensar technologies Ltd on Monday at 11:26 am IST were at Rs 394.55, down by one per cent.