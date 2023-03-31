 Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares

The issue is at an exercise price of Rs 2 per share

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:59 PM IST
article-image
Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares | Image: Zensar Technologies (Representative)

Zensar Technologies Limited announced grant of 9,42,084 equity shares under different ESOP plans via an exchange filing.

a) Performance Award Units (PAUs) including 8,71,817 ESOPs granted to Manish Tandon, CEO & MD, pursuant to the company’s ESOP plan viz., Employees Performance Award Unit Plan 2016 (EPAP 2016), at an exercise price of Rs 2 per share, which would vest as per the terms of grant, based on the underlying performance parameters.

b) The company also allotment of 75,465 fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each to the employees of the company who have exercised ESOPs earlier granted to them.

Read Also
Mastek named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Interest on post office FDs, savings schemes hiked by 70 bps as bond yields rise

Interest on post office FDs, savings schemes hiked by 70 bps as bond yields rise

Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as Managing Director and CEO

Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as Managing Director and CEO

Air India promises priority check-in and leather seats as it introduces premium economy for the...

Air India promises priority check-in and leather seats as it introduces premium economy for the...

PAN card-Aadhaar linking: Why has SEBI made it mandatory?

PAN card-Aadhaar linking: Why has SEBI made it mandatory?

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares

Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares