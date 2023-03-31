Zensar Technologies Ltd announces allotment of 9,42,084 equity shares

Zensar Technologies Limited announced grant of 9,42,084 equity shares under different ESOP plans via an exchange filing.
a) Performance Award Units (PAUs) including 8,71,817 ESOPs granted to Manish Tandon, CEO & MD, pursuant to the company’s ESOP plan viz., Employees Performance Award Unit Plan 2016 (EPAP 2016), at an exercise price of Rs 2 per share, which would vest as per the terms of grant, based on the underlying performance parameters.
b) The company also allotment of 75,465 fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each to the employees of the company who have exercised ESOPs earlier granted to them.
