FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Mastek named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek today announced it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), via an exchange filing.

The DJSI recognizes Mastek among global sustainability leaders through the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).

The CSA uses empirical analysis to benchmark the company's long-term sustainability framework based on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

Mastek's inclusion in the DJSI, the world's most renowned ESG indices, amplifies its corporate sustainability convictions aligned with its investment portfolios.

The DJSI evaluates companies' ESG performance based on several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) forefronts – ethical business conduct, shareholder transparency, corporate governance, gender equality, workplace safety, social reporting, and climate action strategy.

As part of its long-term ESG policy, Mastek offset 100 per cent of carbon emissions in the UK and committed to going Net-Zero by 2030.

“Mastek is honoured to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2022 for our high ESG standards and commitments. The success of our sustainability practices is mirrored in our key initiatives and commitments, such as 'ReShine', empowering women to re-ignite their careers, 'Gratitude is Attitude', a financial aid program for charities, a partnership with 'One Tree Planted' for ecosystem restoration, SASB accreditation for ESG benchmarking, and Net Zero goals by 2030. The ESG team at Mastek has consistently achieved milestones to win investors' trust in Mastek’s ESG credibility." said Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek

