Artistry In Motion: Bentley's Bentayga SUV

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 06, 2024

The Luxury carmaker Bentley's Bentayga is a petrol wagon.

This SUV car comes with 8 cylinders and an automatic transmission system.

The vehicle has an engine displacement of 3998 cc, with a peak performance of 542bhp.

This petrol vehicle has a maximum fuel capacity of 85 litres and a top speed of 290km/h.

The Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX are some of the other cars in the luxury segement.

The Bentley Bentayga is estimated to be priced at Rs 4-6 Crore.

