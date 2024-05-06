Artistry In Motion: Bentley's Bentayga SUV

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 06, 2024
The Luxury carmaker Bentley's Bentayga is a petrol wagon.
This SUV car comes with 8 cylinders and an automatic transmission system.
The vehicle has an engine displacement of 3998 cc, with a peak performance of 542bhp.
This petrol vehicle has a maximum fuel capacity of 85 litres and a top speed of 290km/h.
The Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX are some of the other cars in the luxury segement.
The Bentley Bentayga is estimated to be priced at Rs 4-6 Crore.
