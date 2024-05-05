Seoul To All: Kia's New Hatchback 2024 Picanto

By: G R Mukesh | May 05, 2024
The South Korean carmaker's new 2024 Picanto comes with limited exterior changes and some interior upgrades.
The vehicle can go upto 83.1434 HP with a torque of 122Nm.
The interior comes with an all-black finish, with a freestanding 8.0-inch touchscreen offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 5-speed manual is a front-wheel drive and weighs 976kg.
The vehicle has a total fuel capacity 35 litres, with a mileage of 6.0L/100km.
The Kia car takes on the Citroen C3 and Fiat 500 2024.
The Kia Picanto is estimated to be in the range of Rs 7-10 Lakh.
Thanks For Reading!