Infosys recognized as Top Service Provider across Nordics in the Whitelane Research 2023 | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top service providers in the Nordics, achieving the highest awarded score in Whitelane Research and PA Consulting’s 2023 IT Sourcing Study, via an exchange filing.

The report ranked Infosys as the number one service provider and an “Exceptional Performer” in the categories of Digital Transformation, Application Services, and Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services.

Infosys also ranked number one in overall General Satisfaction and Service Delivery.

For the report, Whitelane Research and PA Consulting, the innovation and transformation consultancy, surveyed nearly 400 CXOs and key decision-makers from top IT spending organizations in the Nordics and evaluated over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 1,400 cloud sourcing relationships.

These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities.

Arne Erik Berntzen, Group CIO of Posten Norge, said, “Infosys has been integral in helping Posten Norge transform its IT Service Management capabilities. As Posten’s partner since 2021, Infosys picked up the IT Service Management function from the incumbent, successfully transforming it through a brand new implementation of ServiceNow, redesigning IT service management to suit the next-generation development processes and resulting in a significant improvement of the overall customer experience. I congratulate Infosys for achieving the top ranking in the 2023 Nordic IT Sourcing Study.”

