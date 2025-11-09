 India’s Top 6 Cities See 26% Jump In New Office Space Supply In September Quarter: Vestian
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s Top 6 Cities See 26% Jump In New Office Space Supply In September Quarter: Vestian

India’s Top 6 Cities See 26% Jump In New Office Space Supply In September Quarter: Vestian

US-based real estate consultant Vestian data showed that the new supply of office space was the highest in Pune at 3.70 million sq ft during the July-September period, an increase of 164 per cent from the year-ago period.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 05:50 PM IST
article-image
Smartworks Rents 8.15 Lakh Sq Ft Office Space In Mumbai From Hiranandani Group | (Representative Pic)

New Delhi: India's top six cities witnessed a 26 per cent annual growth in new supply of office spaces during the September quarter to 16.1 million sq ft as developers look to encash strong demand of premium workspaces from global and domestic firms, according to Vestian.

US-based real estate consultant Vestian data showed that the new supply of office space was the highest in Pune at 3.70 million sq ft during the July-September period, an increase of 164 per cent from the year-ago period.

In Delhi-NCR, the new office supply increased 35 per cent to 3.10 million sq ft.

The fresh supply of office space in Chennai jumped 320 per cent to 2.1 million sq ft, while the supply doubled in Mumbai to 1.80 million sq ft.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047
VIDEO: PM Modi Unveils ₹8,260 Crore Projects, Urges Uttarakhand To Chart Roadmap For 2047
Mumbai Road Accident: 22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Dumper On Western Express Highway In Malad
Mumbai Road Accident: 22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Dumper On Western Express Highway In Malad
Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO
Akon India Tour 2025: Chammak Challo Singer Arrives In Delhi With Wife Tomeka Thiam Ahead Of Concert, Tells Paps 'I Am Tired' – VIDEO
ONGC Extends Deadline For 2025 Apprentice Recruitment; 2,743 Vacancies Announced
ONGC Extends Deadline For 2025 Apprentice Recruitment; 2,743 Vacancies Announced

However, Bengaluru, the biggest office market in India, witnessed a 6 per cent drop in new office supply to 3.40 million sq ft.

In Hyderabad, too, the new supply fell 51 per cent to 2 million sq ft during July-September period of this calendar year.

Read Also
Adani's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur Power Project, With ₹30,000 Crore Outlay, Marks Turning Point In...
article-image

Interestingly, Kolkata, the seventh major cities tracked by Vestian, saw no fresh supply of office space during the latest September quarter.

Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said, "The third quarter of 2025 reported the highest absorption of the current year, primarily driven by GCCs (global capability centres). This robust demand kept the office market buoyant amid global trade uncertainties and geopolitical tensions." He noted that construction activity also gained momentum, with significant supply additions across key markets.

"Robust absorption, healthy supply, and a diversified occupier base are expected to drive the next wave of growth in the coming quarters. H-1B visa restrictions may further amplify the demand for offices in India as more and more GCCs expand their footprint in India," Rao said.

According to Vestian, the leasing or absorption of office space rose 6 per cent to 19.69 million sq ft during July-September period of 2025 across seven major cities in the country.

Major developers who are constructing office spaces include DLF Ltd, Tata Realty & Infrastructure, Hiranandani Group, Embassy Group, Prestige Estates, Sattva Group, and RMZ Group.

Read Also
Gold To Stay In Corrective Phase, Investors Eye Key US & China Data For Next Cues
article-image

There are four listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) that are backed by rent-yielding office assets. They have a huge portfolio of office assets and are also expanding through both greenfield and brownfield routes.

The four listed REITs are Sattva-Blackstone backed Knowledge Realty Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, K Raheja-backed Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Brookfield India Real Estate Trust.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s Top 6 Cities See 26% Jump In New Office Space Supply In September Quarter: Vestian

India’s Top 6 Cities See 26% Jump In New Office Space Supply In September Quarter: Vestian

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By...

Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By...

Gold To Stay In Corrective Phase, Investors Eye Key US & China Data For Next Cues

Gold To Stay In Corrective Phase, Investors Eye Key US & China Data For Next Cues

InCred Holdings Files Confidential IPO Papers With Sebi, Plans ₹3,000–4,000 Crore Public Issue

InCred Holdings Files Confidential IPO Papers With Sebi, Plans ₹3,000–4,000 Crore Public Issue

Now You Can Get A Loan Against Silver Too, RBI Issues New Guidelines Effective From April 2026

Now You Can Get A Loan Against Silver Too, RBI Issues New Guidelines Effective From April 2026