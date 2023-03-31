 Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO effective May 1
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO effective May 1 | Image: Hero MotoCorp (Representative)

Hero MotoCorp Ltd has appointed Niranjan Gupta as its chief executive officer effective May 1, the company said in a press release. Gupta is currently chief financial officer of the company.

Gupta, who has over 25 years of leadership experience across various business sectors, played a key role in forging partnerships with global brands such as Harley-Davidson, the company release said.

"His elevation to the role of CEO is a testimony to the robust succession planning process we have put in place within the company," Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said.

The company will announce a new chief financial officer in due course of time, the release said.

article-image

