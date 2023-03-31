Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited announced that the Share Transfer and Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 21,035 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), via an exchange filing.

Pursuant to the allotments, the issued equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 154,79,93,390 to Rs 154,82,03,740 and subscribed & paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 154,64,61,500 to Rs 154,66,71,850.

Read Also Astral Limited gets BIS certification for its Cuttack plant