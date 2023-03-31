 Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares
Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares

Pursuant to the allotments, the issued equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 154,79,93,390 to Rs 154,82,03,740

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares | Image: Mahindra Lifespaces (Representative)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited announced that the Share Transfer and Allotment Committee has approved the allotment of 21,035 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees pursuant to the exercise of options granted under the Employee Stock Options Scheme 2012 (ESOS - 2012), via an exchange filing.

Pursuant to the allotments, the issued equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 154,79,93,390 to Rs 154,82,03,740 and subscribed & paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from Rs 154,64,61,500 to Rs 154,66,71,850.

