 BEL receives export orders worth $52 million
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBEL receives export orders worth $52 million

BEL receives export orders worth $52 million

This includes communication equipment, electronic assemblies, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, USA etc

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
BEL receives export orders worth $52 million | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced that the company has received export orders worth 52 million USD (approx.) in the month of March 2023, via an exchange filing.

This includes communication equipment, electronic assemblies, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, USA etc.

The company stated that the deal shows a growing interest of international customers on BEL and Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian government.

Read Also
India's defence ministry signs 10 contracts worth ₹5,498 cr with Bharat Electronics
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as the Lowest Bidder from NHAI

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerges as the Lowest Bidder from NHAI

Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO effective May 1

Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO effective May 1

Short videos influence purchase decision of 60% young Indians: Moj Survey

Short videos influence purchase decision of 60% young Indians: Moj Survey

Sri Lanka exploring options for domestic debt restructuring post-IMF bailout

Sri Lanka exploring options for domestic debt restructuring post-IMF bailout

BEL receives export orders worth $52 million

BEL receives export orders worth $52 million