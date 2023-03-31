BEL receives export orders worth $52 million | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced that the company has received export orders worth 52 million USD (approx.) in the month of March 2023, via an exchange filing.

This includes communication equipment, electronic assemblies, micro modules and mechanical parts for various customers from France, Israel, USA etc.

The company stated that the deal shows a growing interest of international customers on BEL and Indian industries, which comes with the encouragement of the Indian government.