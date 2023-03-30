India's defence ministry signs 10 contracts worth ₹5,498 with Bharat Electronics | Image: Bharat Electronics (Representative)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed 10 contracts totalling Rs 5,498 crore with state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for Indian armed forces, the company said in a exchange filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday.

For Indian Air Force, a contract was signed to supply 90 units of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite Equipment for Medium Lift Helicopter.

For the upkeep of two squadrons, another deal for the Akash Missile System was also signed. It is a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system with a medium range that was created by the DRDO and is made by Bharat Electronics.

The Akash Missile system has the ability to destroy aerial threats such fighter jets, cruise missiles, and air-to-surface missiles from a distance of up to 30 km.

For the Indian Army, contracts for Automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System (Project Akashteer) and Instant Fire Detection and Supressing System IFDSS for T 72 were signed.

Further, for Indian Navy, contracts for Software Defined Radio (1,265 units), HD VLF HF Receiver (1,178 units), and Sarang (12 units), were signed.

The Indian Navy's Kamov 31 helicopters will be equipped with Sarangs, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology to intercept, detect, and identify radar transmitters. The project was planned and developed locally by DLRL, and BEL Hyderabad manufactured the combat equipment.

Three more projects were signed with Indian Navy- INS-SA, CMS for P17 and P28, Varuna EW.

"All these are flagship projects showcasing the indigenous design and manufacturing capabilities of Indian Defence industry led by BEL, involving other Public Sectors, Private Sectors and MSMEs. These projects will add another milestone to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' and 'Make in India' initiatives of the Government of India," the exchange filing stated on Thursday.

With inputs from Agencies.

