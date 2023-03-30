Edelweiss Financial board clears Rs 1,500 crore fund raising via NCD | Image: Edelweiss (Representative)

Edelweiss Financial Services on Thursday said the board of the company has approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth, via an exchange filling.

Additionally, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the board has additionally announced an interim dividend of Re 0.25 per share on the equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

The board in its meeting on Thursday cleared the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of non-convertible debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore, in one or more tranches, the company said in the filing.