Rediffusion Founder And Ad Veteran Diwan Arun Nanda Passes Away At 76; Funeral On Sept 7 In Worli

Rediffusion Founder And Ad Veteran Diwan Arun Nanda Passes Away |

Mumbai September 17: Diwan Arun Nanda, one of India’s most respected advertising leaders and the former Chairman of Rediffusion, passed away at the age of 76, earlier on Saturday. He had led the agency for five decades before stepping down in 2023 due to advancing age, handing over the chairmanship to his longtime associate Dr. Sandeep Goyal.

As per reports, his last rites will be held on Sunday, September 7 at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 A.M.

Who Was Diwan Arun Nanda?

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Nanda was the first gold medallist of the institute’s very first batch in 1966. He began his career as one of the first management trainees at Hindustan Lever, where he created the iconic ‘lightning strikes’ branding for Rin detergent while working as its Brand Manager. In 1973, he co-founded Rediffusion, which went on to become one of India’s most prominent advertising agencies.

Over the years, Nanda also served twice as President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and received its Lifetime Achievement Award in the early 2000s. Beyond advertising, he held board positions with Air India, Eveready, Kingfisher Airlines, Yes Bank and several other companies. Between 1983 and 1991, he was an advisor to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He also served as Chairman of Dentsu Young & Rubicam, a major Asian joint venture in global advertising.

Remembering Rediffusion’s journey, Nanda had described its 50 years as “a dream run,” full of client interactions, creative campaigns and brand-building experiences. With his passing, the advertising industry has lost a true pioneer who shaped the way brands and communication evolved in India.