 HFCL bags order worth ₹282.61 crores for Surat Metro Rail Project from GMRC
HFCL bags order worth ₹282.61 crores for Surat Metro Rail Project from GMRC

The order(s)/ contract(s) is to be executed within 90 weeks from the date of the contract

Wednesday, March 29, 2023
HFCL bags order worth ₹282.61 crores for Surat Metro Rail Project from GMRC | Image: HFCL (Representative)

HFCL Limited informed all the stakeholders that the company has bagged an order worth ~₹282.61 crores from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited, for design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-I, via an exchange filing.

The order(s)/ contract(s) is to be executed within 90 weeks from the date of the contract. Thereafter, the company has to provide warranty support for 110 weeks.

article-image

