G R Infraprojects emerged as L‐1 bidder for 2 NHAI projects in Karnataka

G R Infraprojects Limited has informed that the company has emerged as L-1 bidder in Financial Bid Opening dated 28th March 2023 for the two tenders invited by National Highways Authority of India in the State of Karnataka, via an exchange filing.

The tenders are:

a) Construction of 4/6 Lane Bypass for Belagavi City from Km 11.773 (Km. 11 Goa side of NH‐4A) to Km 46.253 (Km. 516 Pune side of NH‐4) (Design Length 34.480 km.) in the State of Karnataka on HAM Mode Package 1- Rs 897.37 crores.

b) Four Lane with Paved Shoulders from Design Ch. 182.300 to Design Ch. 228.500 in Belgaum– Hungund– Raichur Section of NH‐748A (Ext. SH‐20) in the State of Karnataka on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Package- 5) under NH(O) - Rs 716.47 crores.

The disclosure is in terms with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

