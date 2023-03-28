IL&FS appoints Dr Rajeev Uberoi as Independent Director | Image: IL&FS (Representative)

IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Dr. Rajeev Uberoi as an Independent Director effective March 27, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).

