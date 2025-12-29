Neolite ZKW Lightings Files Draft Papers For ₹600-Crore IPO With SEBI

Neolite ZKW Lightings, a leading automotive lighting manufacturer, files draft papers with Sebi to raise Rs 600 crore through an IPO | Representational Image

New Delhi, Dec 29: Automotive lighting products maker Neolite ZKW Lightings on Monday filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 600 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) for expansion and debt reduction.

The proposed IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore along with an offer for sale of shares valued at Rs 200 crore by promoters and a shareholder, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Promoters And Shareholder To Offload Stakes

Under the OFS, promoters Rajesh Jain and Neokraft Global will offload shares to the tune of Rs 114 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively. Besides, existing shareholder ZKW Group GmbH will divest shares worth Rs 46 crore.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the fresh issue for setting up a new manufacturing facility at Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu; purchasing plant and machinery; electronic expansion at existing manufacturing facilities; payment of debt; and general corporate purposes.

Debt Position And Pre-IPO Placement Option

As of March 2025, Neolite ZKW had a total borrowing of Rs 97 crore, the draft papers showed. The company may also consider a pre-IPO placement of shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore.

Company Background And Strategic Alliance

Founded in 1992, Neolite ZKW is a manufacturer and global supplier of automotive lighting products catering to OEMs across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The company has a strategic alliance with ZKW Group GmbH, which became a subsidiary of LG Electronics in 2018.

Global Presence And Premium Product Portfolio

It is one of the leading players in the global automotive lighting industry, known for its expertise in premium lighting solutions and for supplying high-tech LED and laser headlamps to global OEMs such as BMW and Audi.

As of October 31, 2025, the company served over 40 OEMs and offered a portfolio of more than 830 SKUs, including LED and EV-focused lighting solutions.

Strong Domestic And Export Client Base

Its customer base includes Tata Motors, Stellantis Automobiles India, JSW MG Motor India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, VE Commercial Vehicles, Isuzu Motors India, Piaggio Vehicles, JCB India and Escorts Kubota.

It exports products to over 50 countries across CIS regions, North America and Western Europe.

Manufacturing Footprint And Order Book

Neolite ZKW operates three manufacturing facilities at Bahadurgarh (Haryana) and Pune (Maharashtra).

As of October 31, 2025, the company had an order book of Rs 172 crore comprising project-based assignments and tooling in the automotive lighting segment, which are expected to be executed by the financial year 2026–27.

Financial Performance In FY25

In fiscal 2025, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 512 crore, with exports contributing Rs 237 crore and domestic revenues at Rs 275 crore. It generated a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 53 crore.

Lead Managers To The Issue

Anand Rathi Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

