360 One announced allotment of equity shares | Image: 360 One (Representative)

360 One Wam Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) informed that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the company vide resolution passed by circulation on March 31, 2023, has allotted 17,332 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, to the employees, upon exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Options Scheme(s) of the company, via an exchange filing.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the company has increased from Rs 35,60,72,224 comprising of 35,60,72,224 equity shares of Re 1 each to Rs 35,60,89,556 comprising of 35,60,89,556 equity shares of Re 1 each.

