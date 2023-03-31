IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each

IIFL Finance Limited informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company vide resolution dated March 31, 2023 approved allotment of 30 unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) reissue of face value of ₹1 crore each, via an exchange filing.
The issue (Series D22) is for cash at par, aggregating to ₹30,00,00,000 on Private Placement Basis.
