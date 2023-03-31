 IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each

IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each

The issue (Series D22) is for cash at par, aggregating to ₹30,00,00,000 on Private Placement Basis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
IIFL Finance Ltd announces allotment of 30 NCDs of face value of ₹1 cr each | Image: IIFL Finance (Representative)

IIFL Finance Limited informed that the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the company vide resolution dated March 31, 2023 approved allotment of 30 unsecured subordinated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) reissue of face value of ₹1 crore each, via an exchange filing.

The issue (Series D22) is for cash at par, aggregating to ₹30,00,00,000 on Private Placement Basis.

Read Also
Mahindra Lifespaces announces allotment of 21,035 equity shares
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aavas Financiers Ltd approved the grant of 1,25,000 stock options to eligible employees

Aavas Financiers Ltd approved the grant of 1,25,000 stock options to eligible employees

Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

Lupin receives approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets

Coal India Ltd tops FY’23 output target; OBR at record high

Coal India Ltd tops FY’23 output target; OBR at record high

Nykaa wins a Bronze award at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards for Best Integrated Report

Nykaa wins a Bronze award at the 8th Asia Integrated Reporting Awards for Best Integrated Report

Indore now connected to 24 cities including Sharjah, Dubai: Jyotiraditya M Scindia

Indore now connected to 24 cities including Sharjah, Dubai: Jyotiraditya M Scindia