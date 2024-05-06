 Muthoot & Manappuram Shares Trade In Red After Their Subsidiaries Get SEBI Approval For IPOs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMuthoot & Manappuram Shares Trade In Red After Their Subsidiaries Get SEBI Approval For IPOs

Muthoot & Manappuram Shares Trade In Red After Their Subsidiaries Get SEBI Approval For IPOs

t was last week that Manappurram's Asiravd Microfinance, a microfinance entity, got SEBI approval for its own Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image
BSE |

Muthoot Finance and Manappurram Finance, the two big 'Ms' of the NBFC world, have become household names over the past decade or so. These two Kerala-based financial institutions have expanded significantly over the years.

Gearing Up For IPOs

Now, the furthering of the official proceedings for each of their subsidiaries has resulted in a decline in the value of their shares at the equity markets. It was last week that Manappurram's Asiravd Microfinance, a microfinance entity, got SEBI approval for its own Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Read Also
'Marathi People Are Not Welcome Here': LinkedIn Post For Job In Mumbai Creates Furore
article-image

Later, on 6 May, reports emerged indicating Belstar Microfinance, a microfinance arm of Muthoot Finance, has also made its move closer to a listing, as it submitted a DRHP or Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

It is to be noted, that both of these companies, Muthoot and Manappurram are themselves listed on the market.

Read Also
Elon Musk’s ‘Hardcore Mode’: Fires Tesla's Entire Supercharging Team In Latest Round Of...
article-image

However, the fortunes of these shares appear to be on uncertain terrain, as the value of these shares declined marginally over the past week. But, investors were in for a rude shock on the first day of trading, on 6 May, as Manappurram shares slipped a massive 1.73 per cent, in the early hours of the day. Muthoot, on the other hand, also saw its shares drop by 0.90 per cent on 6 May.

The IIFL Fall

This comes days after their respective shares saw a slight increase in their fortunes, after the RBI ordered IIFL Finance, asking IIFL Finance to stop new gold-backed lending and related off-balance-sheet funding transactions.

Read Also
For 'Cheap' Labour, Google Fires Its Entire Python Team: Report
article-image

IIFL itself is doing well at the markets, as the fortunes slumped 2.18 per cent further adding to the company's woes, which has already been downgraded by Fitch Ratings.

The Indian markets are trading in a mix, as BSE Sensex was trading in green, gaining 0.22 per cent, climbing to 74,038.66 points (10:04 IST). Meanwhile, NSE Nifty was trading at 22,460.65, having lost a marginal 0.07 per cent, in the early hours of Monday's trade.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Korean Financial Regulator Finds 'Illegal' Stock Short Selling At 5 More Global Banks

Korean Financial Regulator Finds 'Illegal' Stock Short Selling At 5 More Global Banks

Muthoot & Manappuram Shares Trade In Red After Their Subsidiaries Get SEBI Approval For IPOs

Muthoot & Manappuram Shares Trade In Red After Their Subsidiaries Get SEBI Approval For IPOs

Indian Overseas Bank To Sell ₹13,471 Cr NPA To Bad Bank

Indian Overseas Bank To Sell ₹13,471 Cr NPA To Bad Bank

Delegation of Saudi Arabian Businessmen Arrives In Pakistan To Explore Investment Opportunities

Delegation of Saudi Arabian Businessmen Arrives In Pakistan To Explore Investment Opportunities

Cipla, Glenmark Recall Drugs In US Due To Manufacturing Issues

Cipla, Glenmark Recall Drugs In US Due To Manufacturing Issues