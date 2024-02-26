Pimpri-Chinchwad Shocker: 8-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Sexually Abused, Murdered In Wakad | Representative pic

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad area, an eight-year-old boy fell victim to abduction, sexual assault, and murder by a man employed at a sugarcane juice centre, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Pawan Pandey (28), has been arrested by the Wakad Police.

According to the police, Pandey had recently begun working at the juice centre, merely three days before the tragic events unfolded. Children frequented the area to play, allowing Pandey to establish a rapport with the young victim. Exploiting his acquaintance, Pandey abducted the child around 8pm on Saturday, taking him to the Pashan area, where he subjected the minor to sexual abuse before strangling him.

Concerned when their son failed to return home, the parents launched a search. Unable to locate him, they reported his disappearance to the Wakad Police early the next morning. Tragically, the boy's lifeless body was discovered on Sunday, prompting the authorities to initiate an investigation. Through meticulous scrutiny of CCTV footage, which captured Pandey and the child walking together, the police made a breakthrough in the case, leading to Pandey's arrest.